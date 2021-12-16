Play video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch

A grandmother from Salford is appealing for the stranger who stopped her taking her own life to get in contact.

74-year-old Anna Tandy says she used to have a busy social life, but when the coronavirus pandemic began she was no longer able to go out.

Instead, she says, lockdown left her feeling isolated and lonely, and in July 2020 she attempted to take her own life.

I thought if I could just take some pills and go to sleep for a day and not cry and not feel lonely then maybe I'll be alright. Anna Tandy

Anna added: "I just wanted out, so just took the packet of pills, got into bed, curled up and that was it."

The grandmother had been receiving free hot meals from Salford food charity, For the Love of Food.

At the height of the pandemic they delivered around 1,500 free meals to vulnerable people in the area.

But, when Anna did not answer the door one day the driver raised the alarm with Sammie Bellamy, who runs the charity.

Sammie said: "One day my delivery driver turned up and there was no Anna, and I thought, well that's strange, she's usually in, she knows when her delivery is coming, something's going on.

"I contacted where she lives and the alarm system was raised, and I didn't hear anything until I saw Anna had put something on Facebook to say she was in hospital."

Sammie Bellamy, For the Love of Food

Anna made a full recovery but she still does not know who that Good Samaritan was and would like to find him to say thank you.

She says: "I can just see his face but I don't remember him at all other than that, and he saved my life.

I don't believe he has any idea of what happened, he probably thinks I just fell on the floor or I was out, so it would be great to thank him very much. Anna Tandy

Anna now volunteers at for the love of food three or four times a week and believes a free meal and a friendly face are a lifeline which could save many more lives.