Appeal to find Good Samaritan who saved Salford Grandmother's life during Covid pandemic isolation
Report by Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch
A grandmother from Salford is appealing for the stranger who stopped her taking her own life to get in contact.
74-year-old Anna Tandy says she used to have a busy social life, but when the coronavirus pandemic began she was no longer able to go out.
Instead, she says, lockdown left her feeling isolated and lonely, and in July 2020 she attempted to take her own life.
Anna added: "I just wanted out, so just took the packet of pills, got into bed, curled up and that was it."
The grandmother had been receiving free hot meals from Salford food charity, For the Love of Food.
At the height of the pandemic they delivered around 1,500 free meals to vulnerable people in the area.
But, when Anna did not answer the door one day the driver raised the alarm with Sammie Bellamy, who runs the charity.
Sammie said: "One day my delivery driver turned up and there was no Anna, and I thought, well that's strange, she's usually in, she knows when her delivery is coming, something's going on.
"I contacted where she lives and the alarm system was raised, and I didn't hear anything until I saw Anna had put something on Facebook to say she was in hospital."
Sammie Bellamy, For the Love of Food
Anna made a full recovery but she still does not know who that Good Samaritan was and would like to find him to say thank you.
She says: "I can just see his face but I don't remember him at all other than that, and he saved my life.
Anna now volunteers at for the love of food three or four times a week and believes a free meal and a friendly face are a lifeline which could save many more lives.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)