Video report by Joshua Stokes.

Health bosses across the North West are urging caution this Christmas as cases of the Omicron Covid variant continues to surge through the region.

Professor Chris Whitty said people eager to spend Christmas with their family should "do only what you need to" to avoid catching Covid and having to self-isolate.

The medical expert said people should "prioritise social interactions that really matter to them", adding it will be "increasingly important" as we approach the big day.

This is spreading shockingly fast. It's very, very fast. Prof Kevin Hardy, Vaccine Medical Director, Whiston Hospital

However, the Prime Minister is encouraging people not to call off plans. He said: "We're not cancelling people's parties or their ability to mix. What we are saying is think carefully before you go".

Health experts are urging caution this Christmas. Credit: PA

But while Boris Johnson may be reluctant to lockdown or enforce more restrictions, it is the hospitality industry that is once again taking the hit.

Adam Howitt, from Recardo's Bar in Manchester, says there needs to be more support.

He said: "I would say immediate support is needed to protect staff, to protect their livelihoods and to protect businesses.

"We're an industry that has suffered significantly and we have never fully recovered."

Although though the severity of the new variant is still disputed, there is one thing the medics agree on: vaccinations and boosters to stop the spread.

Efforts have been ramped up to vaccinate as many people as possible during the festive period.

More than 200,000 people booking an appointment since the Prime Minister announced the "Omicron Emergency Booster National Mission".

Prof Kevin Hardy, the Vaccine Medical Director at Whiston Hospital, said: "This is spreading shockingly fast. It's very, very fast.

"We know that two doses doesn't give the protection that it gives from the other variants and we know that the booster does.

"It's an absolute no brainer. It's spreading fast. It's going to harm people, it's going to harm our NHS. Get your booster. Get your booster, now!"

Michael Larkin, 76, has been a patient at Whiston for a week, after collapsing with fatigue caused by coronavirus.

The HGV driver said: "It was horrendous. I couldn't sleep, crackling when I breath, I was sweating, and cold. I wouldn't wish it on my worst neighbour."He, like many across the North West, had not been jabbed. He said: "I've never really had a flu jab and I got it two years ago and I felt terrible.

"So I decided then I wasn't gonna get the Covid one, but it's the worst thing I've ever done.

"Just get a jab. I thought it would never happen to me."

How to book your booster:

Online: www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination/do-you-have-an-nhs-number

Phone: 119

Find a walk-in site: www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab

