Report by Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Radcliffe to pay their respects to the oldest remaining veteran of the battle of Arnhem.

Wilf Oldham MBE was one of the North West's last remaining World War Two Veterans, and died at the age of 101 on 27 November.

He was given full military honours at the service at the East Lancashire Crematorium where veterans and serving members of the armed forces, alongside friends and family said their final goodbye.

He was just such a lovely man and clearly will be missed by his family but also missed by all the regiment. and all the airborne community as well Lt Col Justin Tancrel, Duke of Lancaster's Regiment

Lt Col Justin Tancrel, an officer in the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, said: "It is such a poignant occasion to remember the life of such an incredible man, a very caring man, I was honoured to know him personally.

"He in fact came to my children's school and gave an assembly there to talk about the sacrifices made by his generation and to cover some of his war time experiences, which really brought home just what that generation achieved.

"So apart from looking back at his life, and celebrating the man as a whole, it is also to remember that he was the last man in the Border regiment who fought at the battle of Arnhem as well, so there is a lot to think about today.

"He was just such a lovely man and clearly will be missed by his family but also missed by all the regiment and all the airborne community as well."

Wilf Oldham celebrated his 101st birthday in August, 2021 Credit: Richard Jopson

Mr Oldham, who was known as Wilf, took part in Operation Market Garden which saw 35,000 British, American and Polish troops parachute or glide behind German lines in a bid to open up an attack route for allied forces.

The subsequent fighting around Arnhem saw more than 1,500 Commonwealth soldiers killed, nearly 6,500 captured and five Victoria Crosses awarded.

Mr Oldham joined airborne forces serving with 12 Platoon, B Company of the 1st Battalion, The Border Regiment - which later became part of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

He was one of the few who successfully escaped across the River Rhine at the end of the 1944 battle.

Mr Oldham did not return to the region for 45 years, but began to go on an annual pilgrimage where he stayed with the same family.

Lt Col Justin Tancrel details Mr Oldham's military career:

He was recognised in the 2020 New Year's honours list and was made an MBE for services to commemorations and UK/Dutch relations in the Diplomatic Service and Overseas list.

Speaking at the time he said: "I was very surprised, of course, because it's the last thing I ever expected.

"I'm a very humble man and I feel very proud because obviously somebody recommended me or put my name forward.

"I must say I feel very proud that somebody's gone to this trouble."

Wilfred Oldham, MBE was a veteran of Italy, France, Germany and Arnhem during operation Market Garden.

Friends and family held a special party in August 2021 to celebrate Mr Oldham's 101st birthday, following the cancellation of his centenary celebrations the year before.

The event saw a surprise parade setup in Mr Oldham's honour, and people gathered in a local club in Farnworth to celebrate.