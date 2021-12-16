Hundreds of thousands living in the North West have booked their Covid booster vaccination, as people try to protect themselves before Christmas.

Around 228,000 appointments have been made on the NHS National Booking Service in the region alone over the space of a week.

It comes as the Prime Minister ramped up the country's efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible before the end of the year amid the spread of Omicron.

The number of cases is growing at a 'staggering rate', with one in five cases in the North West being the new variant.

The NHS in the North West say since Boris Johnson's national address on Sunday, more than 125,000 people have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccination in the region.

Soldiers prepare Covid booster vaccinations at a centre at Chester Cathedral. Credit: PA

Eight additional hospital hubs have been offering vaccines to both staff and patients, which are helping to increase overall capacity to almost 29,000.

11 new pop-up sites have opened across the region including one at Chester Cathedral, Alamein Barracks, and Little Hutte Neighbourhood Centre.

Meanwhile, a children's hospital in Liverpool is offering Covid jabs to young people between the age of 12 and 15 at a walk-in clinic.

Vaccines are being offered to children and young people between 12-15 at Alder Hey Hospital. Credit: PA

Alder Hey have opened a vaccination centre specifically to help children and young people, and their families “Grab-A-Jab”.

The centre is being held in the Institute in the Park at the Eaton Road entrance, from 16 December until 23 December, between the hours of 8:30am-7:30pm.

The vaccine is being offered at Alder Hey Children's Hospital to:

all young people 12 – 15 years old who need their first dose;

or 2nd dose for clinically vulnerable patients & those living in a household with an immunosuppressed family member 8 weeks after first dose;

and for all other 12-15 years olds, 91 days after first dose;

any family member and NHS staff worker for any dose will also be able to attend.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in the North West, said: “Getting the booster into the arms of as many people as possible is our best protection against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is fast becoming the dominant strain of the virus in the North West.

“If you’re aged 18 and over and it’s been three months since your second dose, please book an appointment or find a walk-in site and get your vaccine, to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

How to book your booster: