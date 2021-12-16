A man has been charged with the murder of a couple who were found dead in their home in Lancashire.

Tricia Livesey, who was 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, died after being stabbed multiple times.

Their bodies were found by police at a house on Cann Bridge Street, in Higher Walton, on Saturday 20 November, after concerns were raised for their safety.

Their son, Lee Tipping, was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police say, after a review, the 35-year-old was deemed fit for interview and has now been charged with both murders.

Lancashire Police say the family of the victims are being supported by liaison officers.

Tipping, of Cann Bridge Street, in Higher Walton, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 December.