A permanent memorial to a schoolboy stabbed to death by a friend has been unveiled by his sister.

Yousef Makki, 17, was killed in Hale Barns in Greater Manchester, in March 2019, following an argument with friend Joshua Molnar

Yousef was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife, after Molnar claimed there was a "coming together" when Yousef pulled a flick knife out on him first.

He claimed self-defence and was cleared of manslaughter and murder by a jury following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July 2019.

Molnar was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.

In November a coroner recorded a 'narrative conclusion' at the inquest into the teenager's death, after she could not be satisfied he had been unlawfully killed.

Yousef Makki died aged 17 in March 2019.

Now a plaque has been unveiled in memory of the 17-year-old, on a tree near to where he died after tributes at the scene were vandalised.

His sister Jade Akoum said: "Our hopes are that this plaque shall remain in place and not be removed or vandalised, as previous cards and flowers left in this spot have been.

"The tree on which the plaque is attached is symbolic to our family, friends and supporters and this memorial shall remain as a shrine to Yousef and his role as a peacemaker on the night he died - which we believe has now finally been confirmed by the recent inquest."

The permanent memorial near to where teenager Yousef Makki died.

The plaque was organised by local resident, and former Take That manager Nigel Martin Smith.

Nigel Martin-Smith said, "It’s very sad. Someone appears to be removing tributes to Yousef that have been placed near his final resting place - so I have liaised with the local council and we have produced a vandal-proof memorial plaque which has been placed on the tree where Yousef collapsed and died on that fatal night."