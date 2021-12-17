Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 19 - Isaac Vials Moore

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Isaac Vials Moore from Crosby.

Isaac is a carer for his little sister Gwen, who is seven, and his mum Cora. Credit: Granada

Earlier this year he won the Wellchild Young Carer of the Year award and was invited to a special event where he met Prince Harry.

