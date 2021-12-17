Direct flights to Dublin from the Isle of Man to start in March 2022
A direct flight from the Isle of Man to Dublin will be reinstated starting from 17th March 2022.
Six weekly flights are available with fares starting at £39.99.
It comes after Aer Lingus has partnered with Emerald Airlines to operate regional flights across the UK.
The announcement also adds over 60 UK to US routes on the Aer Lingus network connecting via Dublin including connections from UK regional airports to New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Seattle.