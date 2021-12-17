Play video

Musical 'The Wiz' - the re-imagined story of the iconic Wizard of Oz - is finally back on the stage in the UK for the first time in 10 years.

The Wiz, which is probably best known as a film in the 70s, featured an all black cast including Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

But now it's being revived once more at the award winning, independent theatre, Hope Mill in Manchester - and it has all black cast, just like the original.

The Wiz has not actually been revived in the UK for 10 years, so we feel very special and honoured that we've got that revival happening here this Christmas. Joseph Houston, artistic director and co-founder

Cherelle Williams is barely off stage as the lead part of Dorothy, but the question is does she have any red sparkly shoes as Dorothy?

When I asked her, she told me: "We do, we do! We have got some sparkly shoes. We have so many references to The Wizard of Oz, and then we've just given it our own little sparkle."

Cherelle Williams plays Dorothy, while and Tarik Frimpong plays the Scarecrow

Jonathan Andre who plays the Lion said: "Even from the audition stage, you could tell it was going to be something special.

"Just what the creatives were bringing to us, the ideas that they were giving us and telling us to play with."

The Tin Man is played by Llewellyn Graham in his professional debut, he said of the role;: "When I got the news that I was the Tin Man, I was just like, 'Wow, everything is going to change now', and it's been an experience from that moment on."

It's an all black cast just like the original film and all black creatives too, which was very important to the cast.

Tarik Frimpong said: "Absolutely it was important to us - I can only speak for myself, but that was something that was one of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of this production and this revival of the show.

"It's not something I've ever experienced in my life before working with an all-black cast and to have black creatives on board, such an important and really deeply personal, strengthening sort of thing that just adds to the whole story and the message we're sharing."

Credit: Umbrella Rooms

But is there a big yellow brick road?

"There absolutely is a yellow brick. We're not giving too much away though you'll have to come and see it for yourself," jokes Tarik.

The Wiz runs at Hope Mill Theatre until the 16 January.