A construction worker turned triple murderer when he killed his 24-day-old daughter, 21-month-old son and new partner.

Jordan Monaghan smothered his three-week-old daughter, Ruby, on New Year’s Day 2013.

The 30-year-old, a manipulative and controlling gambling addict, then went on to kill his 21-month-old son the same way at a swimming pool eight months later.

While on bail for the child murders in October 2019 he killed his new partner Evie Adams, 23, by giving her a cocktail of deadly prescription drugs he had bought on the black market.

The father was handed three mandatory life sentences and ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his children and partner and the attempted murder of a third child.

At his trial it was revealed the Monaghan revelled in the attention and sympathy after the "tragic" sudden deaths of his two young children.

He spoke to reporters of his “heartbreak” and posed for photos with the children’s grieving mother.

Monaghan, from Blackburn, even vowed to undergo genetic testing to see if an underlying health condition was responsible for the children’s deaths.

Ruby Monaghan and Logan Monaghan died at the hands of Jordan Monaghan.

How did events unfold?

17 November 2011

Logan Monaghan is born

23 September 2012

Logan is taken to hospital after swallowing paracetamol while at home alone with Monaghan. His partner tells him the relationship is over.

8 December 2012

Ruby Monaghan is born.

29 December 2012

Ruby collapses in the living room while alone at home with Monaghan.

31 December 2012

Ruby is diagnosed with a viral infection of bronchiolitis, and is discharged from hospital.

1 January 2013

Ruby collapses while alone with Monaghan - she is pronounced dead at 2.45am in hospital.

16 August 2013

The children's mother discovers Monaghan had run up £2,000 credit card debt from gambling and she tells him the relationship is over.

17 August 2013

Logan is discovered dead in his buggy after returning home from being alone with his father in a cubicle at a local swimming pool.

Evie Adams was killed by Monaghan Credit: Lancashire Police/PA

January 2018

Lancashire Police review the deaths of both children after new information comes to light, and launch a double murder investigation.

Monaghan is arrested and bailed for further inquiries.

11 October 2019

Monaghan and his partner of a number of months, Evie Adams, row during a weekend trip to Blackpool.

24 October 2019

Evie Adams is found collapsed and declared dead at 8.50pm from drug toxicity.

18 January 2021

Jordan Monaghan is charged with the murders of Ruby, Logan and Evie Adams.

17 December 2021

Following a 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Monaghan is convicted of all three murders.