There are calls for the Chancellor of Exchequer to help struggling businesses this Christmas who have been impacted by the Omicron variant.

The Liverpool City Region's political leaders say they are "deeply concerned" and have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak asking him to bring in a package of support measures.

They say people were left 'confused' when the government asked them to “think carefully” about their actions over the festive period, while allowing hospitality to stay open.

The variant threat has lead to a high numbers of cancellations and leaders say businesses are experiencing "significant losses" and "nothing to cover the shortfalls."

The letter said: "We have all been contacted by countless local businesses, worried about the effects this is having on their livelihoods and, without urgent intervention, we are worried about the impact this will have on our city region’s embryonic recovery."

The leaders say the Liverpool economy has lost an estimated £3bn in tourism revenue last year due to the pandemic.

"That is why we are calling on you to step up, as you did at the start of the pandemic, to give struggling businesses and workers a lifeline", the letter said.

"We need a package of support to be brought forward quickly to assist all of the sectors affected by the knock-on effect of restrictions – including support for staff hit by a loss of earnings or employment during the festive period.

"The current Test and Trace Support Payments remain inadequate and, as research shows, is an impediment to people getting tested and self-isolating.

"Please act now. Countless businesses up and down the country are relying on you."

The Chancellor is set to meet business leaders for crisis talks on Friday (17 December).

He said the government will do "whatever it takes" to support jobs, but funding was already available, including £250m provided to local authorities for grants to support businesses.

