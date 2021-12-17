A dog that was thrown over a fence, leaving him with broken ribs for weeks, has been given the best present - a loving new home for Christmas.

Teddy, a four-year-old Shar Pei, was assaulted by his owner before being rescued by the RSPCA's Preston and District branch, where he spent 14 months.

A vet said he had suffered from rib fractures “for many weeks as a minimum and likely longer" and he was left with a deep fear of men.

Due to the injuries sustained during the attack, Teddy needed regular pain relief, supplements and hydrotherapy sessions.

His new owner visited the centre many times so that Teddy could get to know him and, on Thursday 16 December, started his new life in Lancashire.

(Left) Teddy when he was first rescued. Credit: RSPCA

Manager Mark Allen said it was an emotional moment to watch Teddy leave the centre for the final time.

He said: “I will miss him massively. Every morning when I came through the door, he was waiting in reception for me and he would get so excited when he saw me.

"He has so much love and affection to give and it is testament to his friendly and loving nature that he is able to forgive all humans after the cruel abuse he received.

“After 14 months with us, we are all over the moon that Teddy has found a lovely home with a fabulous owner who thinks the world of him, and we know he’s now got a wonderful life ahead of him.”