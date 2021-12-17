Two people have been charged with manslaughter following a house explosion which killed a toddler.

Little George Arthur Hinds was killed in the explosion after the blast in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, two months short of his third birthday, in May 2021.

Four others were hospitalised, including George's parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds who have since been discharged.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion Credit: ITV News

Dectectives have now charged two people with manslaughter after investigations revealed the gas pipe had been cut inside the home.

Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster have bee charged with manslaughter and theft.

They are both are due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates on 12 January 2022.