Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 18 - Liz Sabatini

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Liz Sabatini from Dutch Farm in Liverpool.

The Dutch Farm in Liverpool is run by YMCA Credit: Granada Reports

The charity is run by YMCA Together and helps homeless people, those fleeing domestic violence, and substance users get their lives back on track.

