Jools Holland on tour in Manchester

Jools Holland is performing at the Manchester Apollo tonight and says he's so happy to be back on stage.

He started out playing the piano in pubs in South East London. He went on to be part of the 70s rock band Squeeze and since then Jools Holland has performed with some iconic music artists including Sting, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Bono.

And 47 years after he started out in the business he's as popular as ever.

He's back on tour across the UK and believes people have really missed live music during the pandemic.

His new album is out now and includes a collaboration with Tom Jones.