People across the North West are being urged to get their booster jabs amidst surging cases of Omicron.

On Sunday 19th December, a further 3157 new cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in the North West - that's almost double as many new cases as yesterday.

Sporting venues and shopping centres are being turned into Covid vaccination sites as NHS staff seek to protect as many people as possible from the powerful new Omicron strain.

More than 300 vaccination sites are available across the region, including more than 40 walk-in sites, making it even easier for people to get jabbed as they race to get protected ahead of Christmas.

Sporting venues including Anfield Football Stadium and Totally Wicked Rugby Stadium are being repurposed as the NHS steps up its efforts to call full time on Covid. The mass vaccination site at the Etihad Tennis Centre will open for 36 consecutive hours from 8am Sunday 19 December to 8pm Monday 20 December.

Other venues where the jabs are available:

Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley

One Stockport Hub in Stockport’s Merseyway Shopping Centre

St John’s Shopping Centre in Preston

Westmorland Shopping Centre in Kendal

Chester Cathedral

Pier Head, Liverpool

NHS staff and volunteers continue to work incredibly hard getting as many people protected from the virus as possible before the end of the year, and this includes first, second, third and fourth doses – the offer is evergreen so do come forward if you haven’t already. Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England

Across the country, the NHS booster drive is focussed on local and convenient locations to make it as easy as possible for people to get protected and around 1,500 community pharmacies are now offering vaccines – an increase of 560% since February.

More than 2.6 million booster jabs have been delivered in the region so far, part of 21 million in England, with 57,000 boosters being delivered on Monday, 13 December - just one day after it was announced that all adults will be offered a booster booking.

The best way to get your booster quickly is by booking online at www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination/do-you-have-an-nhs-number or by calling 119 but if walk in centres have capacity to do so, they can vaccinate adults aged 18 and over immediately. Find a local walk in site at www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab.