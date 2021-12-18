Woman in 30s dies after being hit by tram

A woman in her 30s has died after being hit by a tram in Greater Manchester last night. Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to reports of a 'serious incident' in Droylsden just after 8pm on Friday.The woman had been hit by a tram at the junction of Market Street and Manchester Road, near the Droylsden tram stop and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The tram line between between Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne was closed for several hours but has reopened this morning.

The tram stopped at New Islington Metrolink whilst the driver assisted police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing

This is an incredibly upsetting incident for the woman's family and loved ones, and our thoughts remain with them this at this difficult time. This incident happened in a busy location where there were a number of witnesses present who might be able assist police in their investigation. If you have any footage or any information please get in touch as soon as possible. PC Phillip Collingwood, GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 3028 of 17/12/21.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.