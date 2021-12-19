Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' Andrew Fletcher

A driver has been arrested following the death of a ten-year-old girl, who was hit by a car in Oldham.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Coleridge Road between a red Land Rover Discovery and two children at around 5pm on Saturday 19 December 2021.

Following the collision with the two children, the car then collided with a lamp post.

A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she died a short time later.

The other child was taken to hospital with an ankle and head injury where she remains in a stable condition.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence. He remains in custody for questioning.

Our thoughts are with the little girl's family at this unimaginably difficult time. Sergeant Matthew Waggett, GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit

Sergeant Waggett added: "Whilst we have arrested a man, we are continuing at pace with our investigation as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and are asking that anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the red Landrover Discovery during the collision or prior to the collision speaks to police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2185 of 18/12/21.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.