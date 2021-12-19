Play video

Two Army veterans have completed a gruelling charity challenge to remember the servicemen nd women who died in Afghanistan.

Dave Hughes and Dan Walsh walked 45.7 miles from Warrington to Manchester, carrying 45.7lbs on their backs to commemorate the 457 Armed Forces personnel who died in the conflict.

They are raising money to fund mental health support for members of the armed forces and veterans. They have already met their target of £3280, which is the amount needed to directly support 40 mental health sessions for those who are struggling with mental health.

Dave and Dan are greeted by supporters at the end of their 45.7 mile walk Credit: ITV

We had to experience a few emotions along the way, a bit of personal resilience and a true test of endurance and character. It was not an easy task at all, there were a few times when I could easily have stopped Dave Huges

Originally, 11 veterans were due to take part in the challenge, but positive covid tests and isolation meant that only Dave and Dan were able to complete it. Walking Home for Christmas is an annual fundraising campaign for Walking With The Wounded, a charity that provides mental health, employment, care coordination and volunteering opportunities for vulnerable veterans. The campaign encourages anyone from any walk of life to register and fundraise by undertaking a walk to support veterans that need it.

You can donate to Dave and Dan's appeal by visiting the Walking Home for Christmas fundraising page