Manchester City Councillor Pat Karney

Council leaders in Manchester are calling for the reintroduction of the furlough scheme.

It comes after speculation that the government is considering a circuit breaker lockdown to deal with surging Covid cases due to the Omicron variant.

The leaders are calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to provide a package of targeted support for those impacted by the latest changes to Covid guidance.

Manchester City Councillor Pat Karney said: "We are heading towards and economic and health crisis.

"Economically we need support now, in the next few days, urgently, for all the businesses in Manchester and the North West, we need the return of the furlough system... we are heading for a big economic problem."

Hundreds queued for hours in Manchester to get booster jabs when clinics began accepting walk ins.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham joined other Greater Manchester Council leaders to back a cross-party call for the renewed economic support for businesses.

They are calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to ensure support reaches employees as well as businesses, helping people who have recently experienced a significant drop in income before Christmas due to reduced hours or loss of employment.

It follows the Liverpool City Region's political leaders urging the Chancellor of Exchequer to help struggling businesses this Christmas who have been impacted by Covid-19.

They say they are "deeply concerned" and have written an open letter to Mr Sunak asking him to bring in a package of support measures.

They say people were left 'confused' when the government asked them to “think carefully” about their actions over the festive period, while allowing hospitality to stay open.

The leaders say the Liverpool economy has lost an estimated £3bn in tourism revenue last year due to the pandemic. Credit: PA Images

Burnham also urged the Chancellor to immediately put in place measures to support all parts of the economy impacted by the change in guidance, including those working in hospitality, cultural and leisure venues and taxi drivers.

He said: "We’re calling on the Government to recognise that if you change the advice you need to deal with the consequences.

"The Chancellor needs to ensure that people who have seen their incomes fall off a cliff due to their hours being reduced or being sent home are given the support they need to avoid Christmases being ruined.

"Any support measures must also take the widest possible view. Hospitality is the most severely affected sector, but economic support needs to be targeted at all businesses who have been impacted by the change in advice.

"Action needs to be taken now to help the people and businesses facing a bleak Christmas."

Greater Manchester Council leaders are calling for more support for businesses as Plan B Covid restrictions are put in place.

A survey by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) revealed more than 80% of hotels and hospitality businesses have reported cancellations, including of Christmas parties, since Plan B was implemented.

It has resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds in lost revenue.

Last week the Government confirmed that England would move to Plan B following the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

People have been asked to work from home where they can, with face coverings now mandatory in most public indoor venues other than hospitality.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister and Chief Medical Officer suggested that people should “prioritise” their social interactions and to “think carefully” before attending social gatherings, especially those involving strangers.

Cllr Martyn Cox, GMCA portfolio lead for culture, said: “I fully support the GMCA’s call for further targeted economic support.

"This is a rapidly changing situation which has had a devastating effect on hospitality, the people who work within the sector and beyond.

"Leaders from the industry were hoping that a busy Christmas would help them recover some of the damage sustained during an incredibly difficult 2020.

"This period usually allows businesses to build a buffer for the quieter spell during first few months of the new year.

“Instead they’re now facing a crisis situation which demands crisis measures.”