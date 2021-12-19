Man dies after crash at roundabout in Salford

A man has died following a crash on a foggy roundabout in Salford this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Regent Road roundabout at around 3.45am on Sunday.

A Ford Galaxy had collided with the central reserve of the roundabout before colliding with a concrete wall.

The driver was coming off the M602 motorway at the time.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man's loved ones at this difficult time. This collision happened on a major road and we are hopeful that there may be witnesses with dashcam footage or information about this collision and the car prior to this incident. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping police to complete their enquiries. PC Phillip Collingwood, Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 522 of 19/12/21.