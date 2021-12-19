A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Liverpool.

It happened on Princess Road in Huyton in the early hours of Sunday 19th December.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at around 6.30am. The victim was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Princess Drive, and Aspes road in Huyton is currently closed as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the area.

Liverpool Echo

Detective Superintendent Stephen Reardon said: “An investigation is now underway which we’re currently in the very early stages of however it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch.“This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. If you live in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour this morning on Princess Drive please contact police immediately. Any information, no matter how small, may prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 293 of 19 December.You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.