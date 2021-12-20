Granada Reports Advent Heroes: meet six-year-old Hollie Reid inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore
Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 20 - Hollie and Steph Reid
Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.
We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.
Today is the turn of six-year-old Hollie Reid and her mum Steph from Warrington.
Hollie has cerebral palsy, which means she can't walk or talk.
Despite this, with the help of her family, Hollie began a fundraising challenge inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore and walked 100 laps of her sofa.
She raised £14,000 to fund a new bus for her school.
