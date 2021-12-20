Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 20 - Hollie and Steph Reid

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of six-year-old Hollie Reid and her mum Steph from Warrington.

Hollie, who has cerebral palsy meaning she can't walk, managed 100 laps of her sofa to raise money for her school.

Hollie has cerebral palsy, which means she can't walk or talk.

Despite this, with the help of her family, Hollie began a fundraising challenge inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore and walked 100 laps of her sofa.

She raised £14,000 to fund a new bus for her school.

See more of our Advent Heroes here.