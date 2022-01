Firefighters were called to to the Trafford Centre after a bus caught fire near the shopping mall.

Crews from Stretford and Eccles fire station spent just under 30 minutes tackling the blaze on the the bus on a dual carriageway on Park Way.

Greater Manchester Police were also at the scene. Firefighters were called at 4:52pm and left at 5:19pm. No injuries have been reported by the fire service.