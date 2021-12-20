Heavy fog across the Irish Sea has led to ferry cancellations between the Isle of Man and Lancashire, causing serious disruption to Christmas travellers.

The weather meant the Ben-my-Chree was unable to dock safely in Heysham on Saturday and Sunday lunchtime, forcing the boat to sail back to Douglas on both days.

Meanwhile, the ferry sailing to Douglas in the early hours of Sunday Morning was cancelled due to persistant fog.

Most ferry journeys this week, in the run up to Christmas, are fully booked, or have limited spaces for travelling with vehicles.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has offered support to affected passengers and say they are doing what they can to try and minimise further inconvenience.

Managing Director Brian Thomson said: "The weather was really against us this weekend, but our team has worked incredibly hard to support affected passengers and arrange additional vehicle space for some of those that have been unable to travel over the weekend.

"Obviously, we attempted to transport passengers to Heysham with the caveat we may be unable to dock and that is what occurred until Sunday night’s sailing when the fog finally eased.

"We apologise to all passengers who have had their travel plans affected and can assure you that we are doing everything we can to minimise the onward impact during the week ahead."