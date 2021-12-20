Sea Life Manchester has welcomed a cute new arrival, a baby cownose ray.

The female ray pup was born last month and joins the centre's collection of stingrays. Staff says she has taken to her new habitat very well.

They have named her 'Angel' due to her angelic looks and wing-like fins.

Cownose rays Credit: Sea Life Manchester

Cownose rays get their name from the shape of their nose.

They have mildly venomous spines and typically only sting when threatened.

In the wild, they can migrate from the Gulf of Mexico to Brazil

Scientists are still trying to discover why they travel such great distances

72 feet Depth at which rays have been seen in the ocean. They normally swim close to the surface.

Angel is the latest of a number of marine births at Sea Life centres around the UK.

The Brighton aquarium has welcomed five California horn sharks, which have been named after Santa's reindeers - Rudolph, Vixen, Comet, Cupid and Blitzen.

Two baby California horn sharks at Sea Life Hunstanton have been named Dasher and Prancer.

Three female pyjame shark pups at Sea Life Loch Lomond have taken on the names Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh.