A gang who used Encrochat on the dark web to hide their multi-million pound drug deal operation in Merseyside has been jailed for more than 89 years combined.

Nine men have been sentenced for their part in a conspiracy to supply drugs after a year-long investigation called Operation Overboard.

Detectives seized more than £282,500 of cash, firearms and ammunition and Class A drugs with a street value of more than £1.3 million.Four of the men – Sean Burrell, James Wright, Martin McCoy and Thomas O’Brien – had been users of Encrochat devices.

Law enforcement officials in Europe managed to crack the service, which is being used by criminals to carry out their business and an attempt to evade eviction.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Nine men have been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 20 December, including:• Sean Burrell, 29, of Peacehaven Close, Childwall was sentenced to 13 years and six months for conspiracy to supply a controlled Class A drug, cocaine and diamorphine, conspiracy to supply a controlled Class B drug, cannabis, and conspiracy to produce a controlled Class B drug, cannabis. He went under the Encrochat handle ‘Misterbigarms’. Detectives identified Burrell as supplying in excess of 14.5kg cocaine as well as significant quantities of cannabis. • James Wright, 36, of Brewery Gardens, Gatecare was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property. His Encrochat handle ‘Stunhun’ confirmed Wright as supplying more than 17kgs cocaine, 4kgs heroin and 30kgs of cannabis. • Martin McCoy, 42, of Bewey Close in Toxteth was sentenced to 16 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis. He used the Encrochat handle ‘Humantender’ and his sentencing was in relation to supplying at least 1kg of cannabis. • Thomas O’Brien, 43, Finch Lea Drive, Huyton was sentenced to 18 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis. His Encrochat handle ‘scarwars’ involved the supply of 12kgs cocaine and 2kgs of heroin.

• Michael Joseph, 56, of Rock Lane East, Birkenhead was sentenced to eight years and one month for possession cocaine with intent to supply.• Marvin Porcelli, 47, Rathbone Road, Wavertree was sentenced to seven years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis.• Steven Sinclair, 54, Pilch Lane in Huyton, was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine. • David Conroy, 43, Luke Street in Toxteth received eight years for conspiracy to supply diamorphine • Kieran Meehan, 30, of Queens Drive Wavertree was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to supply diamorphine and cannabis.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “Our officers have worked hard in a year-long investigation to unravel this crime gang, which was under the control of Sean Burrell, who employed criminal associates to further his criminality.

"We have recovered cash, firearms and drugs following searches at addresses.“The trial of Thomas O’Brien was the first involving Encrochat data in Merseyside, and there have been many more since.

"Despite him contesting using an Encrochat device his case went to trial, and the evidence against him was so strong that he was found guilty by an unanimous verdict in November.“I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action.”