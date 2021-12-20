A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected acid attack in a village on the outskirts of Rochdale.

The incident happened on Ogden Lane in Newhey, Milnrow, just after 8:15pm on Sunday 19 December.Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 30s had a substance, believed to be acid, thrown in his face.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say he remains in hospital.

'Risk-reduction' experts appear to have bagged up some items for examination. Credit: MEN

A section of Ogden Lane was taped off and Lane Bottom, near the Bulls Head pub, was also partially cordoned off.

An environmental clean-up team was at the scene and 'risk-reduction' experts appear to have bagged up some items.In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "A man in his 30s had a substance, suspected to be acid, thrown in his face.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he remains with injuries to his arm and face.

"The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

"An investigation is ongoing whilst officers carry out multiple lines of enquiry."