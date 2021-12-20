Play video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor

A group of landladies who have clocked up an impressive 100 years of pulling pints between them say they are hoping for a better 2022 for their businesses.

The women, who span six generations, from their 20s to their 70s, say through lockdowns and re-openings, their pubs play a vital part in their Greater Manchester communities.

Lisa Moran, who runs The Frigate, Whitefield in Bury, said: "You're like a mum, a dad, a social worker, a doctor.

"You're lying if the wife rings, [tell them] 'I'm not here' - you're like right that's 50p if I've got to lie to the wife, it's £1 if we tell them you've just gone. It's things like that really.

"It's fun, and if you don't enjoy your job, don't do it."

The women, aged from 26 to 73 work for the Jospeh Holt brewery and say they would not dream of doing anything else.

Ronnie Bell, landlady of Sun and Castle, in Stockport "It's like an extended family isn't it? If you've got any problems or anything, you've always got somebody to talk to - and listen to other people's problems so it's takes the problems off you then."

But, the lockdowns have been tough for them and those who could not see familiar faces over a drink.

Andrea Lythgoe, from The Lamb in Eccles said: "It was sad walking down into the pub to open the front door when there was nobody there, but we got through it."

Despite fears over Omicron the group say they are undeterred and hopeful about the future.

Faith Brown is the youngest at 26, while Ronnie Bell the oldest at 73, each are proof that pulling pints keeps you young, and say the demanding job suits them all and they suit the job.

"You definitely need very thick skin, boundless energy and a loud voice helps," Faith says.

Ronnie added: "Hardwork, it's definitely more of a lifestyle than a job, and you're constantly busy, there's always something to do, but it's been great."

Who are the landladies?

(L-R) Andrea Lythgoe, Ronnie Bell, Esther Maylor, Faith Brown, Lindsey Smethills, and Lisa Moran

Faith Brown, 26, The Bay Horse, Unsworth

Faith has worked in pubs since the age of 16 and became one of Britain's youngest landladies when she took over the Bay Horse in 2019 at the age of 24. She is regularly asked 'if the boss is in'.

Esther Maylor, 35, The Eagle Inn, Salford

Esther is a vicar's daughter who, after graduating from university with a degree in music, played in a band with friends who were running their own bar. When the opportunity arose to take over at the age of 25, Esther used the money her parents had given her for a deposit on a house to become a tenant and landlady of her own pub. She still has time to play in the “Heavy Salad” band.

Lindsey Smethills, 42, White Swan, Swinton

Lindsey always dreamed of running her own pub and jumped at the chance to run the White Swan. It has a special emotional link too - her brother, Paul McDermott, had also been a landlord there, but sadly died from a sudden and unexpected heart attack at the age of just 47.

Lisa Moran, 53, The Frigate, Whitefield

Lisa has seven children and six grandchildren. She became landlady by default after helping out at a nearby pub one Christmas Eve and never leaving.

Andrea Lythgoe , 60, The Lamb, Eccles

Andrea worked as a hairdresser, in supermarkets and as a 'pot collector' at her local cricket club. Her great grandmother had been a landlady at another Eccles pub, and she says working in a pub appealed.

Ronnie Bell, 73, The Sun and Castle, Stockport

Ronnie, who is a great-grandmother, didn't get involved with pubs until her 30s when she started helping a friend at a local pub. She went on to run four pubs in the area over the past 35 years. She lost her husband Ronnie to cancer, just over a year ago, and has run the Sun and Castle for 21 years.