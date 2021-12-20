Almost a dozen bands from across Wigan, including The Lathums, have joined forces to raise money for homelessness charity The Brick.

The 11 bands have record their own version of Band Aid’s Christmas classic 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' to get much-needed funds for the charity.

The Brick says in the past year the number of people sleeping rough across the borough has increased by 70%, and the number of families and individuals who now rely on food parcels is up by 180% since 2019.

The groups came together after an idea from local band Stanleys.

The Lathums, The Lottery Winners, The Lilacs, Flechettes, The Facades, Garden Party, Rivver, Joe Astley, Pink Shirts For Pale People, Cavelia and The Ravellas all feature on the special release.

Their version, released on the 16 December, has already raised over £2,000. You can donate by clicking here.