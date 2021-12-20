Play video

The moment a convoy of tractors spread some Christmas cheer in Liverpool.

More than 100 tractors have taken to the streets to spread some Christmas cheer on Merseyside and raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the glitzy spectacle, as tractors dressed in tinsel, twinkly lights and Christmas trees made their way through the city.

It is the second year running that the festive tractor convoy has taken place, after farmer Olly Harrison was inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Man.

Last year, over 80 tractors took part in the procession and raised more than £43,000 for the hospital - much more than the £5,000 target.

This year they hope to donate even more money to the hospital and Fans Supporting Food Banks, with £31,000 already raised via JustGiving.

The farmers were escorted through the city by Merseyside Police.

Tractor decorated with a Christmas tree takes part in the fundrasier. Credit: PA

More than 100 tractors took part in the event to raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital. Credit: PA

They hope to raise more than £43,000 for the children's hospital. Credit: PA

Last year, over 80 tractors took part in the procession and raised more than £40k for the hospital. Credit: PA

Tractors were decorated with Christmas trees, Santas and reindeer this year. Credit: PA

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Merseyside to see the festive parade. Credit: PA

To donate, visit the Festive Farmers' JustGiving page here.