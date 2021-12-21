Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 21 - Helen Walmsley

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Helen Walmsley from the Isle of Man.

Helen founded the Manx charity 'A Little Piece of Hope' in 2011 following the stillbirth of her daughter Hope Samara Walmsley, and has worked tirelessly to help others since.

The charity supports those suffering bereavements, funds hospital travel, provides hospital bags for emergency stays and she also organises and runs a 'Secret Santa' initiative.

