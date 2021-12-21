A statue of baby Jesus which was been stolen from a Nativity scene at Preston's Flag Market has been returned to its rightful spot.

A social media appeal for help was launched by the council when it was feared it had been stolen after thieves reportedly broke their way into the wooden scene on 21 December.

A number of other figures were also damaged after they were found knocked over.

But, the statue was later found by a member of the public and has been returned to his rightful place.

Within hours of the appeal, local Trevor Edwards replied to say he had found the figurine.

Preston Council dubbed the find "a Christmas miracle".

Cllr Javed Iqbal, Mayor of Preston, said: " We're overjoyed to see baby Jesus come back. A little miracle as they say!

"I'm sure it is going to make a lot of people happy and they have assured me they are going to do their best for next year to make sure the cabinet is strengthened to make sure it doesn't happen again."

It is not the first time the Nativity scene has been targeted though, in 2018 vandals smashed a display window and toppled statues of Jesus and Mary.