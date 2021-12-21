Applications are being accepted to run one of the UK's most unusual pubs located on an island off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

The Ship Inn is one of the few buildings situated on Piel Island and those who choose to stay there live largely in isolation to the rest of the North West.

The Island can only be reached on a ferry between April and September, or on a guided walk across the sands. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

As well as running the pub, the role will also require the successful applicant to manage and maintain the whole island.

To add to the uniqueness of the role, they will also be granted the title 'King of Piel' in a ceremony that involves pouring buckets of beer over their head.

Barrow borough council is looking to recruit the new landlord on a 10-year lease ahead of the season starting in April 2022.

'Small Island, big personality'

The island is half a mile from the Furness peninsula and is only reachable via ferry running between April and September, or through guided walks across the sands.

On the 50 acre site stands a castle built in the middle ages, alongside the 300 year old pub.

There's a seal colony on the sands nearby, and their population outnumbers locals by around 80 to 1.

Seals off the cost of Piel Island. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

There is no mains gas or electricity and only a handful of people live there, but the island is steeped in history with an abundance of wildlife.

Coming back from the brink, the island is now busier than ever, says Mark Wilcock who runs the 12 seater ferry that goes to and from the island.