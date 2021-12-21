Over half of the those eligible for a Covid-19 booster jab have received their vaccination, as the Isle of Man continues to rollout the vaccine.

33,000 people have received the booster out of around 65,000 people who have been double vaccinated in the Island.

2441 The number of people who received the booster jab on Monday 20th December 2021.

The booster jab is now being offered to all eligible adults over the age of 18, and are asked to attend if it has been three months since their second dose.

It comes after more than 900 people attended a walk-in clinic at the vaccination hub in Douglas, which at the time was only open to those aged over 40.

This was the first of six drop-in clinics which are all due to be held before Christmas Day.

The Health Minister, Lawrie Hooper MHK, had previously said he hoped that everyone will have received their booster vaccination by the middle of January.

This would require a rise in the daily vaccine take-up from 1,000 to 1,500.

On Monday 20th December, the vaccination team administered 2,441 vaccines in a day.

The Manx public are being encouraged to book appointments where they can, but there are also opportunities for walk-in appointments.

Walk-in clinic times are:

Saturday 18 December - 9.30am - 1pm

Monday 20 December – 8:30am – 15:45pm

Tuesday 21 December – 8:30am – 15:45pm

Wednesday 22 December – 8:45am – 15:15pm

Thursday 23 December - 8:45am - 11:15am

Friday 24 December (Christmas Eve) – 8:45am - 11:15am

All the vaccinations are taking place at the Chester Street vaccination hub.