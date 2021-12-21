An investigation is underway after a man was subjected to a homophobic attack which left him unconscious in the street after a night out in Blackpool.

It took place between 2am and 2:30am on Thursday 9 December when the victim was returning home from the bar Flying Handbag, on Queen Street.

The man in his 40s was walking along Palatine Road in the direction of Central Drive when two men who approached him.

They asked if he had been to Flying Handbag, and if he was was gay, before hitting him on the side of the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

The hate crime is being investigated by Lancashire Police who are searching for two white men men, aged between 20 and 40, and between 5ft 7 and 5ft 9.

Det Con Paul Edmondson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This is a serious attack that caused the victim to lose consciousness.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have CCTV in the nearby area”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.