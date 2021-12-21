Play video

The owner of a restaurant in Manchester is calling on all restaurants to ignore the Government if it orders them to close under another lockdown. Simon Wood says hospitality is suffering from a "stealth lockdown" because of warnings to reduce social contact to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Hospitality is a safe environment. If it's deemed not safe, then support it financially and close it for the good of the public. No decent operator in the entire country is going to argue with that Simon Wood, restaurant owner

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no further Covid restrictions will be imposed in England for now, after hours of discussion with Cabinet ministers.

He warned, however, that the introduction of further rules is still on the table adding: "We will rule nothing out".

Pubs and clubs in the North West have also reported cancellations in bookings as concern has spread about the new variant.

Adam Fletcher, from the Coffee House in Huyton says he has seen customer numbers fall in recent days. He worries what is coming next at what should be a busy time.

Play video

Jack Clarke from the entertainment venue Camp and Furnace in Liverpool says since the news of the Omicron variant broke, people had been cancelling tickets and not turning up for events at the venue.

He says if there are any closures in the coming weeks, the Government should support hospitality with furlough for employees and financial support for freelance workers.

Jack spoke to Victoria Grimes and Gamal Fahnbulleh on Granada Reports.

Play video

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Coronavirus: What you need to know