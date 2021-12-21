Manchester's New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled due to a surge in Covid cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The city council say the decision has been made due to current UK government guidance regarding the use of vaccine passports in large outdoor events.

Leaders say enforcing the use of passes would make it "extremely challenging to manage due to the open and public nature of the event."

London and Edinburgh have also announced that they have cancelled their public New Year fireworks celebrations due to Covid-19.

Manchester joins London and Edinburgh as the council cancelled New Year's celebrations. Credit: PA

Manchester’s City Council spokesperson, Councillor Pat Karney, said it was a "difficult" decision to make

She said:"With the new Covid variant spreading quickly – and Government regulations around large events - we have to put the health of our residents first."

The council is continuing their plea for Manchester residents to get their vaccination and Covid booster over the festive period.

They also urge everyone to "consider carefully who you are spending time with and to test frequently to avoid spreading the Omicron virus."

