Reporter Ralph Blunsom has the latest from the North West's hospitality industry.

The Chancellor's £1 billion support package for hospitality businesses hit by the Omicron wave is a "drop in the ocean", according to local firm owners.

Rishi Sunak has revealed companies will be able to claim up to £6,000 in cash grants and receive compensation for employees' sick pay, as part of the new support package.

Most hospitality chiefs in the region say it is an enormous relief that there is some financial support from the government over the festive period.

But they warn it will not cover profits lost because of people cancelling their Christmas celebrations due to the uncertainty of Covid.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out the three new Covid support measures available for businesses.

What Rishi Sunak's new Omicron financial bailout include?

"Eligible" hospitality and leisure companies can claim one-off cash grants worth up to £6,000 per premises. It is understood all hospitality and leisure businesses can apply, as long as they can prove they have been "impacted by Omicron". However, it's not clear how businesses will be asked to prove it.

Companies with less than 250 employees can be reimbursed by the government for the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for up to two weeks per employee.

A £30 million boost to the Culture Recovery Fund to support organisations in the arts, such as theatres, museums and orchestras through the winter until March 2022.

Local authorities in England will also received a more than £100 million boost via the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) . Each local authority will have discretion to allocate this funding to businesses most in need.

Liverpool Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Paul Cherpeau. Credit: ITV News

Liverpool City Region's political leaders revealed their "deep concerned" for businesses in the region last week. They wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking him to bring in a package of support measures.

After the support package was announced, Chief executive of Liverpool Chamber Paul Cherpeau said it has given firms across the North West some breathing space.

He said: "I'm broadly satisfied that the Chancellor has been able to support the leisure and hospitality industry.

"It's been something we have been calling for over the past week and it's much overdue support. Whether it's sufficient to tackle all the issues that the business community is facing remains to be seen."

Manchester bar owner Jason says the grant is not enough to cover his business' losses. Credit: ITV News

Critics, including Jason Bailey who is the Co-founder of Grub in Manchester, says the money is a "drop in the ocean" for businesses like his.

He told ITV Granada Reports: "He has given us this grant, which really isn't going to touch the sides in terms as far as the losses we've absorbed over the last couple of weeks, especially after not recovering from the first few waves of this pandemic.

"If he had said: 'I pledge to increase this support should we close you', just a little bit of forethought information, would've been brilliant."

Hospitality UK reports many businesses have already lost between 40-60% of their trade during December.

Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord said the support package is "pathetic" and "won't even touch the sides or save jobs."

