The family of a ten-year-old girl who was killed in a crash have said she had "a smile that could light up the world".

Lily Rose Morris died in hospital after she was struck by a Land Rover Discovery in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday 18 December.

A second child involved in the crash on Coleridge Road remains in a stable condition in hospital after suffering ankle and head injuries.

Lily Rose was one of two children hit by a car in Oldham. She died from her injuries. Credit: Family photo

In a statement, Lily's family said: "With a smile that could light up the world, Lily was a beautiful, happy little girl, loved by everyone who knew her.

"Words cannot describe the hurt and pain we are feeling now our little princess has been taken from us.

"Lily can no longer continue to grow into the amazing and bubbly young lady that she was becoming, no longer able to be the caring big sister that she was.

"We are absolutely devastated over the loss of our Lily but we have been touched and overwhelmed by the support, kindness, and generosity of the community.

"We will all love you forever and be thinking of you always, our little poppet Lily."

Police at the scene of a crash on Coleridge Road, in Oldham. Credit: MEN

A 42-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, has been been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, which happened at around 5pm and involved a red Land Rover Discovery.

PC Nicola Heap, of Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we would urge members of the public to remain calm and allow officers to investigate this incident.

"Anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, or may have any information about the red Land Rover Discovery involved in the collision, should please contact police on 0161 856 4741."