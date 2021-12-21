Play video

Video by Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Rugby league stars Wigan Warriors are taking a break from pre-season training to spread some festive cheer in the community.

The players have ditched their kit for Christmas jumpers in favour of tasks such as giving gifts to the Rainbow Ward at Wigan Infirmary, or coaching children at local sessions.

Wigan Warrior players supporting events in the community

The club's Head Coach, Matty Peat, said if the Warriors invest time in the community, it will also inspire the players.

He remembers the players of the 90s, an inspirational team who came into his school and inspired him and his classmates.

Teachers in one of the town's school say when the players joined their PE lesson it was a welcome reward for pupils at the end of a year of covid-disrupted education.

Megan Whittaker from Beech Hill Primary School said there have been lots of anxieties and worries with Covid, so having the first team in school was really exciting for the children.

Willie ISA proudly showing off his Christmas jumper

Willie ISA , sporting his Christmas 'Where's Willie' jumper says interaction is so important for these kids, to get them active, smiling and joking with the players.

The players also helped dish cups of tea while discussing cup wins with Wigan's Rugby Memories group, for fans with dementia.

It is not just the fans enjoying the get together after nearly two years of restrictions kept players and supporters apart.

The club said their visits are not just for Christmas but will continue throughout the year to help support their fan base too.