Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 22 - Margaret Hora

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Margaret Hora, Chairperson of Ladybarn Park Action Group.

Margaret leads the voluntary organisation which helps the upkeep of Ladybarn Park in Withington, Manchester.

Margaret leads a team of litter pickers of all ages. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

They meet on a regular basis litter picking on seven-day cycle and look after the green space during the crucial times of the pandemic.

For 2022, Margaret is hoping more people will use the green spaces near to where they live and her team hope to create a nature trail in the park for the children.

See more of our Advent Heroes here.