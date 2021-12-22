Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 23 - Rachel O'Connor

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Rachel O'Connor from the Isle of Man.

Rachel organised a Winter Wonderland event for families who cannot afford some of the events that are held over the Christmas period on the Island.

Rachel organised the winter wonderland event with her friend Natalie.

Sourcing a venue, organising a committee and reaching out to the island community to donate their time to make this event possible.

See more of our Advent Heroes here.