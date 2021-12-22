Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 23 - Meet Rachel from the Isle of Man
Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 23 - Rachel O'Connor
Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.
We'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.
Today is the turn of Rachel O'Connor from the Isle of Man.
Rachel organised a Winter Wonderland event for families who cannot afford some of the events that are held over the Christmas period on the Island.
Sourcing a venue, organising a committee and reaching out to the island community to donate their time to make this event possible.
