Report by ITV Granada Reports' Sarah Rogers.

Dave Steele from Prestwich is known as The Blind Poet. He began losing his sight as an adult due to a genetic medical condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

RP is hereditary, and there is currently no cure. When he was first diagnosed in 2014, Dave struggled with depression after becoming unemployed and falling into debt.

The dad lost his house and the family survived on food parcels.

I struggled with anxiety and depression, there's a lot of people out there that really struggled to come to terms with, not just sight loss but, you know, any kind of life changing experience. Dave Steele

After seeking help and starting his own group on Facebook, Dave became an advocate, highlighting issues for those with sight impairment.

He also discovered his talent for poetry which has since taken him across the world.

"People sometimes see the cane before they see the person behind it," Dave said, that's something he wants to change by educating children from a young age.

A special app gives an insight into what is left of Dave's sight

This Winter he's released a short rhyming story aimed at normalising sight loss and made his young son Austin the star.

Austin's Amazing Adventures gives a glimpse into how children with different challenges experience day to day life, going to school and follows a boy and his guide dog called Joe.

"No matter your disability or challenges in life," Dave says, "you can still achieve incredible things."

Austin Steele

The book which is in large print with image descriptions is now being read in schools in the North West but the aim is to get it into as many as possible.

Star of the book Austin, said he's "really proud of what his dad has done," but jokingly added he was a, "bit of a big head," but he'd make sure his dad kept his feet firmly on the ground!

Austin's Amazing Adventures

Dave has already written the next instalment of the book, due out next year.