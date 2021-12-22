Bolton families receive special Christmas lunch made by two top North West chefs

Play video

Video report by Paul Crone

Specially invited families in Bolton have been treated to a Christmas lunch cooked in front of their eyes by two top chefs in the North West.

On the menu was leek and potato soup, turkey burgers and then black forest tart to finish.

The food was prepared by local chefs Mike Harrison and Gareth Mason, who have been working alongside the organisers.

Mike Harrison was one of the chefs working with Bolton Council. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The event was part of the Holiday Activities and Food programme organised by Bolton Council and other partners.

It supports children and families on benefits related Free School Meals with physical activity and food for a minimum of four hours a day, four days a week.

The programme has taken place throughout the year with 9,000 young people taking part over Easter and Summer.

Families were invited to Bolton Town Hall for a special Christmas lunch. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

