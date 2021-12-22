Man 'slashed' in face in Liverpool One

An investigation is underway after a man was assaulted in Liverpool city centre on Wednesday 22 December.

Merseyside Police were contacted at 6.30pm following reports a man in his 20s had suffered a laceration to his face on Paradise Street in Liverpool One.

It is believed he ran into the JD Sports store following the assault.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the city centre.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: "The investigation is in the very early stages and we are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us.

"Liverpool city centre would have been very busy tonight with Christmas shoppers.

"I would ask anyone who saw or heard anything significant to get in touch so that we can take action to find the person or people responsible and bring them to justice.

"As part of our Operation Shepherd we have increased patrols in and around the city centre and I would ask anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of our officers."