Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with another count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape.

The allegation, which relates to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July this year, was put to the footballer as he appeared at Chester Crown Court ahead of his trial next year.

The 27-year-old is now accused of seven counts of rape relating to four women, and a further sexual assault against another.

The earlier charges are three counts of rape, alleged to have taken place in October 2020, sexual touching in January 2021, one count of rape in July 2021 and two counts of rape in August 2021.

Mendy is appearing alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, who is also accused of serious sex offences against young women.

The France international, of Prestbury in Cheshire, has been in custody at HMP Altcourse on Merseyside since his arrest on 26 August.

Both men were remanded in custody after a 40-minute hearing where their trial scheduled for January was put back to later in the year.