Existing blood donors are being urged to help the NHS in the North West this Christmas to help save lives.

Healthcare teams are struggling to keep blood stocks high during the winter period, which is being impacted further by Covid-19.

Cold weather, colds, flu, Covid-19, and the need to wait eight days after getting a booster vaccine before donating, are all making the situation more critical.

Additionally, short notice cancellations by donors in the North West this month are now at their highest levels of the year, a rise of 61% compared to December last year.

Vital appointments are reportedly going unused at a time when the NHS needs to build blood stocks ahead of winter.

We need our amazing existing donors in the North West to make and keep an appointment for the next few weeks or reschedule with good notice, especially those with O blood groups and B negative. Debbie Rahman, Assistant Director of Blood Donation Operations (North) at NHS Blood and Transplant

NHS workers are reminding people that donor centres are safe, covid-secure, and open as normal.

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should reschedule to donate on another date and once they test negative for the virus, and those having a vaccine booster should wait eight days until their next donation – if there are side-effects there is a 28 day wait.

The only two days of the year that blood donations are not collected are Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but appointments are available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.