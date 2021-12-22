A gang who filled a Christmas tree full of drugs and cash have been jailed for a total of 89 years.

A year-long investigation, called Operation Overboard, targeted the organised crime group who worked together to deal the drugs across Merseyside.

During that time, police seized more than £282,500 of cash, firearms and ammunition, and a substantial amount of Class A drugs with a street value of more than £1.3 million.

They also discovered four of the nine defendants were using Encrochat on the dark web in an attempt to hide their criminality.

Infiltrating this gang of co-conspirators was an operation in itself, and it is pleasing to see all 11 offenders in this organised crime group jailed for their crimes. I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action. Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh, Merseyside Police

On social media, the force joked about the case, writing alongside a picture of a regular Christmas tree: "We don’t know about you, but when we decorate our Christmas tree, it generally looks something like this.

"But it seems that when you start getting into Class A drug trafficking, your taste in festive home design goes out of the window."

The post ended with the line: "Today a judge gave them 89 years in prison where, we’re guessing, the Christmas trees are a little less bling. Ho-ho-ho!"

The breakdown of sentences is as follows:

Sean Burrell (29) - Peacehaven Close, Childwall

Sentenced to 13 years and six months for conspiracy to supply a controlled Class A drug, cocaine and diamorphine, conspiracy to supply a controlled Class B drug, cannabis, and conspiracy to produce a controlled Class B drug, cannabis. He went under the Encrochat handle ‘Misterbigarms’. Detectives identified Burrell as supplying in excess of 14.5kg cocaine as well as significant quantities of cannabis.

James Wright (36) - Brewery Gardens, Gatecare

Sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property. His Encrochat handle ‘Stunhun’ confirmed Wright as supplying more than 17kgs cocaine, 4kgs heroin and 30kgs of cannabis.

Martin McCoy (42) - Bewey Close, Toxteth

Sentenced to 16 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis. He used the Encrochat handle ‘Humantender’ and his sentencing was in relation to supplying at least 1kg of cannabis.

Thomas O’Brien (43) - Finch Lea Drive, Huyton

Sentenced to 18 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis. His Encrochat handle ‘scarwars’ involved the supply of 12kgs cocaine and 2kgs of heroin. O’Brien’s case went to trial and he was found guilty by a unanimous verdict last month. This was the first trial involving Encro-chat data in Merseyside.

Michael Joseph (56) - Rock Lane East, Birkenhead

Sentenced to eight years and one month for possession cocaine with intent to supply.

Marvin Porcelli (47) - Rathbone Road, Wavertree

Sentenced to seven years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Steven Sinclair (54) - Pilch Lane, Huyton

Sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and diamorphine.

David Conroy (43) - Luke Street, Toxteth

Received eight years for conspiracy to supply diamorphine.

Kieran Meehan (30) years - Queens Drive, Wavertree

Sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to supply diamorphine and cannabis.