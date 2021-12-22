More vaccination clinics setup in the North West for boosters jabs over Christmas

The Etihad Tennis Centre is one of the major vaccination centres in Manchester. Credit: PA Images

A number of additional vaccination clinics are being setup across the North West to make it easier for people to receive their booster jab.

The shopping centres at St Johns in Preston, Charter Walk in Burnley, the Market Place in Bolton and the Westmoreland Shopping Centre in Kendal are some of the locations offering the jab right up until Christmas morning.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are also available at Rates Hall in Manchester, Chester Cathedral and Blackburn Cathedral.

The Manchester JabCab service is also continuing to offer free taxi rides for residents who need to get to and from vaccination appointments.

They are offering services to multiple vaccination sites:

  • The Grange Community Resource Centre, Pilgrim Drive, Beswick, Manchester, M11 3TQ  

  • Irish world Heritage centre 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE  

  • Jain Community Centre, 667/669 Stockport Road, Longsight, Manchester, M12 4QE  

  • Newton Heath Health Centre 2 Old Church St, Manchester, M40 2JF  

  • Plant Hill Clinic Plant Hill Rd, Manchester, M9 8LX  

  • Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre 206 Portway, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M22 1QW  

  • The Vallance Centre Brunswick St, Manchester, M13 9UJ 

There are over 300 sites across the region offering jabs open from early in the morning and working late into the evening.

Anybody aged 18 or over can receive the booster, providing 91 days has passed since receiving the second jab.

The public are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccination over Christmas to combat the Omicron variant.

Where can you get your jab this Christmas?

  • St Johns, Preston

  • Charter Walk, Burnley

  • Market Place, Bolton

  • Westmoreland Shopping Centre, Kendal

  • Rates Hall, Manchester

  • Chester Cathedral

  • Blackburn Cathedral

Sports Clubs and Training Grounds

  • Firwood Bootle Cricket Club, Bootle

  • Etihad Tennis Centre

  • Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club, Manchester

  • Kirkham and Westham Cricket Club, Preston

  • Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.

  • DBCL Stadium, Widnes

  • Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens.

Leisure Centres

Schools

  • Furness Academy School, Barrow-in-Furness

  • Bowlee Park Community School, Middleton

Isle of Man

  • Chester Street Vaccination Clinic

Some of the vaccinations sites will also continue into the new year.

You can book your booster here.