More vaccination clinics setup in the North West for boosters jabs over Christmas
A number of additional vaccination clinics are being setup across the North West to make it easier for people to receive their booster jab.
The shopping centres at St Johns in Preston, Charter Walk in Burnley, the Market Place in Bolton and the Westmoreland Shopping Centre in Kendal are some of the locations offering the jab right up until Christmas morning.
Pop-up vaccination clinics are also available at Rates Hall in Manchester, Chester Cathedral and Blackburn Cathedral.
The Manchester JabCab service is also continuing to offer free taxi rides for residents who need to get to and from vaccination appointments.
They are offering services to multiple vaccination sites:
The Grange Community Resource Centre, Pilgrim Drive, Beswick, Manchester, M11 3TQ
Irish world Heritage centre 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE
Jain Community Centre, 667/669 Stockport Road, Longsight, Manchester, M12 4QE
Newton Heath Health Centre 2 Old Church St, Manchester, M40 2JF
Plant Hill Clinic Plant Hill Rd, Manchester, M9 8LX
Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre 206 Portway, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M22 1QW
The Vallance Centre Brunswick St, Manchester, M13 9UJ
There are over 300 sites across the region offering jabs open from early in the morning and working late into the evening.
Anybody aged 18 or over can receive the booster, providing 91 days has passed since receiving the second jab.
Where can you get your jab this Christmas?
St Johns, Preston
Charter Walk, Burnley
Market Place, Bolton
Westmoreland Shopping Centre, Kendal
Rates Hall, Manchester
Chester Cathedral
Blackburn Cathedral
Sports Clubs and Training Grounds
Firwood Bootle Cricket Club, Bootle
Etihad Tennis Centre
Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club, Manchester
Kirkham and Westham Cricket Club, Preston
Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.
DBCL Stadium, Widnes
Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens.
Leisure Centres
Clarendon Leisure Centre Liverpool Street, Salford, M5 4HU
Middleton Arena Lance Corporal Joel Halliwell VC Way, Middleton, M24 1AG
Eccles Leisure Centre Barton Lane, Eccles, M30 0DD
Wavertree Athletics Centre Wellington Road, Wavertree, Liverpool, L15 4LE
The Oval The Oval Leisure Centre, Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LF
Irlam Leisure Centre 243 Liverpool Road, Irlam, M44 6BR
Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre Bristol Ave, Blackpool, FY2 0JG
Schools
Furness Academy School, Barrow-in-Furness
Bowlee Park Community School, Middleton
Isle of Man
Chester Street Vaccination Clinic
Some of the vaccinations sites will also continue into the new year.
You can book your booster here.