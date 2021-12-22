A number of additional vaccination clinics are being setup across the North West to make it easier for people to receive their booster jab.

The shopping centres at St Johns in Preston, Charter Walk in Burnley, the Market Place in Bolton and the Westmoreland Shopping Centre in Kendal are some of the locations offering the jab right up until Christmas morning.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are also available at Rates Hall in Manchester, Chester Cathedral and Blackburn Cathedral.

The Manchester JabCab service is also continuing to offer free taxi rides for residents who need to get to and from vaccination appointments.

They are offering services to multiple vaccination sites:

The Grange Community Resource Centre, Pilgrim Drive, Beswick, Manchester, M11 3TQ

Irish world Heritage centre 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

Jain Community Centre, 667/669 Stockport Road, Longsight, Manchester, M12 4QE

Newton Heath Health Centre 2 Old Church St, Manchester, M40 2JF

Plant Hill Clinic Plant Hill Rd, Manchester, M9 8LX

Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre 206 Portway, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M22 1QW

The Vallance Centre Brunswick St, Manchester, M13 9UJ

The first week of the expanded booster programme was a huge success, with more than 44,000 booster jabs given in the space of the week. The challenge now will be to sustain that and keep people coming in during the Christmas run up. We also want to encourage people to get their first dose as it's never too late to get vaccinated. David Regan, Manchester’s Director of Public Health

There are over 300 sites across the region offering jabs open from early in the morning and working late into the evening.

Anybody aged 18 or over can receive the booster, providing 91 days has passed since receiving the second jab.

The public are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccination over Christmas to combat the Omicron variant.

Where can you get your jab this Christmas?

St Johns, Preston

Charter Walk, Burnley

Market Place, Bolton

Westmoreland Shopping Centre, Kendal

Rates Hall, Manchester

Chester Cathedral

Blackburn Cathedral

Sports Clubs and Training Grounds

Firwood Bootle Cricket Club, Bootle

Etihad Tennis Centre

Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club, Manchester

Kirkham and Westham Cricket Club, Preston

Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.

DBCL Stadium, Widnes

Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens.

Leisure Centres

Schools

Furness Academy School, Barrow-in-Furness

Bowlee Park Community School, Middleton

Isle of Man

Chester Street Vaccination Clinic

Some of the vaccinations sites will also continue into the new year.

You can book your booster here.